Letter of the day

It would appear that all the dire predictions of those who voted for Brexit are set to come true according to Mr Junckers in his ‘State of the Union’ speech on Wednesday, September 13 in which he now calls for ‘Full Fiscal and Political Union’ along with the requirement for all member states to sign up to the Shengin agreement on a borderless EU (have they learnt nothing?) and for all member states to adopt the euro currency.

Not to mention there was more than a hint of forming an EU Army, something that according to many Remainers pre-referendum was never going to happen, so don’t worry your soft little heads about it.

Now things are even clearer on the EU’s direction of travel, even though most who voted to leave the EU already knew this, my question to all those who voted to remain in the EU is this: did we vote to leave just in time or is what Junckers proposing what you really want?

Because if it is then you will be striking your true colours at last and we may as well shut down both Houses of Parliament because no-one other than a half-wit would see parliament as anything other than a rubber-stamping facility.

T Gardiner

Carisbrooke Road, Gosport