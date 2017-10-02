LETTER OF THE DAY

When I read page seven of The News (Churches to take in the homeless at night this winter, Sept 25), my heart was gladdened to read that at long last something positive is happening in respect of the homeless in the city.

I have been quietly campaigning for a number of months to have this urgent matter dealt with by the use of church halls and volunteers giving up their time.

I don’t know how far 10 beds a night will go towards solving the problem, but I suppose it is a start.

However, I must take issue with comments from Elaine Bastable, city council housing options manager, when she says we ‘are being generous in the wrong way’ and ‘feeding people on the streets’.

How can it be wrong to feed people in need? I suggest a ‘joined-up’ approach is needed by Portsmouth City Council to tackle this issue head on and I call upon all councillors to do more.

Cllr Mal Carpenter

Havant Borough Council