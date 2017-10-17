LETTER OF THE DAY: An advert board ‘no-no’

The Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisement) Regulations 2007 governs the display of advertising, with Class 3 of Schedule 3 of these regulations applying to estate agents for sale / sold / to let boards etc, which are affixed to relevant properties.

One of the salient points of the legislation relates to the boards indicating that a property has been sold or let.

These must be removed within 14 days of the date of completion of the sale or the signing of a tenancy agreement.

Boards which do not comply with this including other types of boards displayed on properties that are not currently for sale or to let are unauthorised and their display constitutes an immediate offence.

A walk around the streets of Portsmouth demonstrates this law is not enforced.

For instance the house next door to a property in Fratton was sold in July.

The ‘sold’ board has been in place since then, even being replaced recently when it was damaged!

Perhaps it is time for the council to remind estate agents of this law – or even prosecute in Magistrates’ Court?

Notification of rogue adverts should be given in writing to planning enforcement at the council.

Sandra Roberts

Portsmouth