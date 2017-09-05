LETTER OF THE DAY: Boxer Jack was a true legend

Reading your August 31 article headlined ‘Our 10 greatest boxers of all time’ I was deeply saddened that my grandfather Jack Smith was not acknowledged in any light.

I am his only grandchild and I believe that his performances as a boxer clearly match those who have been highlighted in the article about the fighters featured on the memorial inspired by Andrew Fairley.

Jack Smith had 169 professional fights and he was only beaten four times.

The obituary in your paper in February 1963 stated: ‘He was one of the best boxers ever produced by Portsmouth.’

He was recognised as one of the best welterweights in the country and during this period, had 51 fights only losing one to the champion of Ireland Terry O’Shea, in Dublin on St Patrick’s night in 1915.

In addition, during the First World War he took part in the fighting in the Dardanelles as a Sgt Major; while stationed he managed to do some fighting and was district champion.

After the war he continued to box until his retirement in the mid-1920s.

After he retired from boxing, he remained well known in the local community with connections in Portsmouth wrestling, mainly through the Theatre Royal.

He worked at De-Havilland until he retired from work.

Myself and my family feel that his achievements should be recognised and that he should have a place on the memorial.

I find it difficult to understand why he has been ignored when I believe that his achievements match those already acknowledged in the memorial.

Patricia Phillips (Mrs)

Queens Road, Waterlooville