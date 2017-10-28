LETTER OF THE DAY: Build now at Havant’s Oak Park site

In June I stood as an Independent candidate for the Havant constituency at the general election to draw attention to two major local issues.

Firstly, that Havant Borough, which has the lowest application rate for university in the country, yet was due for the largest cuts to education funding in Hampshire.

Secondly, on the Conservative Government’s proposal to impose a Local Housing Allowance cap on social housing.

This proposal had stalled the wonderful scheme of Extra-Care housing and a nursing home planned for old Oak Park School site here in Havant.

I am glad to say that campaigning not only here in Havant but across the country has paid off.

On Wednesday Theresa May announced at Prime Minister’s Question Time that the cap will not apply to supported housing or the wider social housing sector.

Let us hope now that building work will now progress promptly at the site to provide the accommodation and nursing home beds so needed by elderly people locally.

This will not only free-up beds at QA Hospital but also release homes for families to rent as older people move on to Extra-Care housing.

Thank you to everyone who supported me in this campaign.

Ann Buckley

Member of Chartered Institute of Housing.