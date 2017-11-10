LETTER OF THE DAY: Can you help Open Sight charity?

Have your say

I am writing in anticipation that a number of News’ readers may be willing and able to help one of Hampshire’s oldest charities.

The local Open Sight Clubs for blind and partially-sighted people are in desperate need of additional volunteer helpers and drivers in order to continue running.

The well-loved and well-attended clubs across the Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville boroughs have been serving the local communities for many years, providing vital support and understanding for the significant numbers of visually-impaired adults in the local areas.

The clubs are all run by dedicated teams of volunteers.

If readers are able to offer a few hours each month, we would love to hear from them.

All Open Sight volunteers are given ‘sighted guiding training’, ongoing support and become part of a much appreciated and valued team.

Mileage expenses are also reimbursed to drivers.

For full details, please call (023) 8064 1244.

Thank you very much, in anticipation.

Terry Smith

Community Development and Support Manager

Open Sight

Church Road, Bishopstoke, Eastleigh