LETTER OF THE DAY: Claire is a true inspiration

If anyone needed a kick up the pants they would have got it if they’d witnessed Claire Lomas finishing the Great South Run in her ‘Robotic Suit’.

I was out walking as usual feeling stiff in the hips and slightly sorry for myself.

In the distance was a mass of brightly coloured hi-vis jackets and I mistakenly thought it was maintenance being done on the prom.

I soon realised in the drizzle, rain and wind, this was Claire Lomas with all of her supporters, walking along the prom towards the finish line. I said to myself: ‘You, Pat, have nothing but nothing to complain about. Wind your neck in’.

I went home, came back out and joined the growing band of people who chose to walk with Claire and cheer her on to the finish line.

While there, I spoke with others.

Some hadn’t been feeling well, physically or mentally, but knowing that Claire was finishing her walk, that was their motivation to get out of bed and turn up.

Claire – you are an amazing young woman, your supporters are amazing and how lovely to see so many people there to acknowledge your latest achievement to add to all the rest.

Hopefully, after having witnessed this feat of determination and resilience, people will be motivated to donate to the Nicholls Spinal Injuries Foundation.

Pat Huxtable (Mrs)

Nettlestone Road, Southsea