LETTER OF THE DAY: Crippling costs of cyber attacks

In The News a few weeks ago there was an item in columns devoted to UK and World News, describing yet another cyber attack by hackers. This time on the Scottish Parliament.

I do not know if anyone has established the average cost of dealing with such attacks but in this country alone it must be running into millions of pounds.

I would not be surprised, if overall, it does exceed the current cost of dealing with all other crime put together, especially if you include the cost of the additional protection now needed.

Surely, in such a situation, the penalties have to be exceptionally high, but I have yet to hear anyone suggesting that this should be the case. With several major organisations such as the NHS being attacked, is it not time for some signs of there being some really hefty retribution being put on the agenda?

If things are not to deteriorate further, some indication of much higher penalties should be publicised on an international scale.

Countries harbouring these criminals and/or their activities, should bear some of the financial responsibility.

I do not think that dealing with it piecemeal is going to solve an increasing problem.

These criminals operate on a global scale, therefore the solution has to be global.

EL Targett

Farthings Gate,

Purbrook