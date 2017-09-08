LETTER OF THE DAY: Happy with QA care? Yes - let’s all shout it from the rooftops...

Every day will now be a good day for the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The local community has a voice through their local newspaper and the ‘We Love QA’ campaign to demonstrate that this magnificent hospital, despite the Care Quality Commission report, is serving the people in the only way they know how, by getting on with the job, whatever that might be – cleaner or consultant.

The News deserves praise for showing that good news is worthy of headlines.

If the patient surveys are right and 90+per cent of users are satisfied then let’s shout it from the rooftops.

That’s never to overlook or ignore the failings but let’s have proportion and balance and that includes criticism when they let us down.

As a subscriber to The News home delivery service I look forward to my daily fix and will look forward to the many happy stories that come out of QA.

I should know, I am one of them.

Tony Hamlett

Barn Fold,

Waterlooville