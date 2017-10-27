LETTER OF THE DAY: Invest in our children

I was proud to be part of a delegation of National Education Union members, teachers and parents from Portsmouth lobbying parliament on Tuesday, October 24 against the damaging cuts to school budgets that we are currently facing.

I would like to thank Stephen Morgan MP for meeting with us and taking the time to fully discuss and understand the reality of school cuts and their detrimental effect on our city’s schools and children.

Sadly, Penny Mordaunt MP was only able to give her constituents 10 minutes in the lobby and this meeting was, unsurprisingly, less fruitful.

In order to secure the best possible future for Portsmouth’s schools and children, I ask that she joins Stephen Morgan in asking the chancellor to invest in education and young people in next month’s budget.

News readers can find out more and back the campaign by visiting schoolcuts.org.uk

Charlotte Lawrence

Teacher/National Education Union member

Craneswater Junior School,

St Ronan’s Road, Southsea