LETTER OF THE DAY: It’s another stupid suggestion from a brain-dead politician

Why are some people so daft as to suggest that we introduce women only train carriages?

Think about it for a moment please folks, what happens if a husband and wife are travelling together or a grandson is assisting his elderly grandmother, or perhaps a father and daughter or brother and sister?

Maybe a mother and son or even two work colleagues of different gender who want to use the two hours on the train usefully to get some work done but can’t because they have to sit in different carriages. Can you see what I mean?

It’s just another stupid suggestion from another brain dead socialist politician.

Lord save us from them.

All of today’s woes however come directly from a criminal justice system that fails to understand that it is deterrents that reduce crime and when the criminal knows exactly what to expect when caught.

Not only crimes against women on trains but against society in general, but there are too many do-gooders, idiotic politicians, soft magistrates and ‘out of touch with reality’ judges who persistently dish out slaps on the wrist instead of much harsher sentences.

Let’s have some prison time with hard labour and corporal punishment thrown in for good measure if prisoners misbehave.

T Gardiner

Carisbrooke Road,

Gosport