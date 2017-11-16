LETTER OF THE DAY: It’s difficult - and expensive - to get rid of rubbish

Have your say

I was very sad to read your headline last week about the increase in fly-tipping.

This is appalling. Litter in our streets and countryside is disfiguring and dangerous, also wasteful when you consider the materials that might be recycled.

However, our councillors might look to themselves before judging the general public.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to dispose of rubbish.

Sometimes petty restrictions are being imposed and worse, extortionate charges are made at the Hampshire waste recycling centres.

It is far more expensive to clear up after fly-tippers than to accept household waste at purpose-built centres.

I would ask the all the local authorities and Veolia, please, to think again.

Esme Vivian

Madison Court, Fareham