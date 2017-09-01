LETTER OF THE DAY: It’s worrying that we will have to lose some trees in Victoria Park

Good news perhaps that the city centre is to gain another hotel and bring in further employment but it’s also worrying that at the same time we have to lose some trees in Victoria Park in the process (‘Formulaic’ hotel gets the go-ahead for city centre site; Councillors are critical of design but say Portsmouth needs another hotel, Aug 25).

It seems that since I was a lad playing there in the 50s the park is shrinking, and perhaps we need to keep an eye on any further encroachment in that area.

The council has already sold off part of the park to the university, where the swimming baths used to be, and now it seems that the park is to lose some trees to accommodate this latest development.

May I also ask on what or where is the money from the Section 106 funds going to be spent on?

John Cass

Twyford Avenue,

Portsmouth