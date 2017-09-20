LETTER OF THE DAY: Life’s a beach - but don’t blame dogs

Hayling Island – it does not seem that long ago that I can remember the happy days.

The fun and long and balmy days of summer spent on sand along with many other families all enjoying their time.

Those days have now all sadly gone as the recent News reports inform us that an innocent woman is heavily fined for walking her dog through none other than a car park, also reading that volunteers have admittedly scoured Southsea seafront and collected 22 bin liners of rubbish, let’s not fool ourselves that the seafront of Hayling Island is any better.

I am a responsible dog owner and walk my dog on Hayling and find the whole area is now a place that has been destroyed by rubbish and litter discarded by humans – not to mention the thousands of tons of stones that have been sprayed on what once was a beach to be proud of.

I am reliably informed the stones are ‘to ease sea erosion’.

A complete and utter joke.

It will take more than a few million stones to stop nature progressing in its tracks, so let’s not forget who is the biggest rubbish and debris droppers in life.

It is certainly not our four-legged friends!

Martin Clark

Lashly Meadow, Hambledon