LETTER OF THE DAY: Where were the international runners?

I’ve just finished watching this years’ Great South Run (thankfully commercial free for the best part of each race) and although I found it thoroughly entertaining what was really noticeable was the lack of the international element and the complete lack of African competitors, unlike all previous years.

It was really unbelievable that with the exception of one male runner from the Irish Republic all the entrants appeared to be white British.

This begs the question why this year this had to be the case and how the race will pan out in the future?

We cannot face the future as an isolationist nation in the world of competitive sport.

NJ Anderson

Melrose Close,

Milton