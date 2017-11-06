Lifeboat crew rescues yacht stuck at sea

THREE yacht crew were rescued after their vessel suffered engine failure and snagged its anchor in the Solent.

A lifeboat crew from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) found the 39ft Bavaria just north of Osborne Bay off the Isle of Wight at about 1pm yesterday.

Gafirs coxswain Mike Allen said: ‘When we got to the vessel it had snagged it anchor, so we assisted the crew to free that. We then took it under tow to Haslar Marina in Gosport.’

The crew members safely returned to shore.