Lifeboat launched to help woman in dinghy off Gosport coast

A LIFEBOAT was launched to help a woman after her dinghy capsized.

HM Coastguard called for support from Cowes Lifeboat to help the woman off Gilkicker Point at Gosport.

She was first reported by a passing boat but, when the lifeboat arrived at 1pm yesterday, she had managed to right the dinghy. It was Cowes Lifeboat’s second call in 17 hours.

The first occurred at 8pm on Monday when the lifeboat, while on exercise, was asked to investigate a digital distress signal in the Solent. But after a short search the signal was reported to have been activated by mistake.