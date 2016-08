A VESSEL had to be rescued by the Hayling Island lifeboat after it got into trouble.

The Coastguard confirmed that the 18ft motorboat broke down off Bracklesham Bay yesterday at 3.45pm.

It was towed back to Hayling Island for repairs.

The Cowes lifeboat was also launched yesterday at 4.10pm to rescue the Solent ice-cream boat that had got into difficulty outside Cowes.

The boat, which sells ice-creams, was towed back to the Isle of Wight by 5.15pm.