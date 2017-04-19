Lifelong learning isn’t just about studies

LEARNING: It’s not just for kids.

We’re so used to expanding the minds of our children and students that we often neglect and overlook the importance of our own adult learning and continued professional development.

Our motto is: ‘Want to be happier? Learn something new!’

There’s evidence that proves learning can help improve confidence, wellbeing and a sense of self-efficacy.

Connecting with others and being a part of something is hugely beneficial and I believe everyone has a natural desire to learn and progress.

Learning something new, in one area of our lives, fuels our creativity and can have a knock-on effect, triggering ideas in another. Curiosity and creative thinking go hand in- and.

Lifelong learning isn’t just about academic studies and formal qualifications.

A fun way of expanding your creative learning is to take part in a workshop or taster session.

Making Space programmes in a huge variety of craft workshops throughout the year, ensuring that some thing will appeal to everyone. I think for so many adults the idea of trying something creative is scary, memories from school art lessons or once being told they’re ’not good enough’ are hard things to shake off, but our courses offer a safe and friendly environment to learn where actually you can’t go wrong.

All of our sessions are taught by professional, practising makers, and take place in small groups so individual needs can be addressed.

When trying out something new creatively, participants needn’t worry about doing it wrong, or being different as individual responses are encouraged and are the point of the session.

We just want people to enjoy themselves, try something new and step outside of their comfort zone.

You’d be surprised how good it feels when you’ve accomplished something you didn’t think you could do.

On April 29 we have a whole day of taster sessions, perfect for anyone wanting to dip their toe in before diving straight in.

With sessions in mark-making on silk, ceramic vessels, mood boards and precious metal clay there is lots to get you inspired.

And at only £40 for a two-hour taster the sessions won’t break the bank either.

There are also courses in paper sculpture, gilding, embroidered jewellery, forged metal bangles, tunnel books, design, silver jewellery and more.

For more information go to makingspace.org.