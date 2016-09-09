Lions with big hearts roar into action for the elderly

VOLUNTEERS treated more than 100 pensioners to afternoon tea to mark 100 years of giving.

Crofton Lions Club, in Fareham, was formed in December 2000, as part of the wider organisation which was established in 1917.

To celebrate the charity’s centenary year, Lions volunteers are holding a number of events to give back to the community.

Last weekend the club invited 100 senior citizens to celebrate the start of Lions International Centennial.

Lion’s president Pal Hayre welcomed the deputy mayor and mayoress of Fareham, Cllr Geoff Fazakarley and wife Tina to the event.

They were entertained by the Door Step Entertainers with a musical and comedy tribute to the 1950s.

Community service chairman Reg Norton said: ‘The club has received so much praise from the guests.

‘Many described the afternoon the best they had ever attended.

‘All the members of Crofton Lions Club have worked so hard and every successful event is the result of teamwork.

‘Added to the team this year were six wonderful young people from the group called Loud and Proud who helped with serving the teas and befriending the guests.

‘They were all positive role models for the youth of today.’

Crofton Lions Club members hold regular community events, including family picnics in the park, outings for children with special needs and heritage events like the very popular Festival of St George.

They now focus more on the older generation with the introduction of an emergency information pack and a list of vulnerable people that may need help in case of extremely bad weather.

Their main attention is on residents who, in some cases, have very little opportunity to leave the house.

