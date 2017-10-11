Literary ‘dragons’ to hear book pitches in Portsmouth

Have your say

ASPIRING authors are being sought after by literary agents and editors.

A team of publishing gurus will be visiting Portsmouth on the hunt for the next best-selling writers.

They will be visiting the city as part of the Portsmouth Writers’ Hub’s next event.

Literary dragons taking part include agents Kate Barker, Charlie Campbell, Anne Williams and Jamie Cowen as well as Sarah Savitt, an editor at the publisher Virago.

As well as answering questions on how best to get into the industry, they will also listen to book pitches from wannabe writers, who will have to entice the literary heavyweights with the first 10 lines of their book.

The event is on Thursday, November 30, 6.30-8.30pm. For full details, see goo.gl/1Ck2pA.