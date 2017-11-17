Little Mix tribute to perform at Christmas light extravaganza

A LITTLE Mix tribute band will inject a little sparkle to this year’s Christmas lights switch on.

Locks Heath Shopping Centre’s musical Christmas bonanza will feature Touch of Little Mix and other local acts across two stages as well as a pop up bar and a hog roast.

Centre Manager Ian Goodridge said: ‘We can’t wait for our Christmas extravaganza and we’re so excited about every aspect of the day we’ve planned for visitors to the centre.

‘We hope to make the build up to Christmas as magical as possible.’

The event is on today from 12pm until 9pm with acts including Daniel Eagle and BodyRox building up to a performance from Touch of Little Mix before Santa turns on the lights.