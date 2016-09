MEMBERS of the public are being warned about calling the emergency services unnecessarily.

Firefighters from Havant fire station went to two hoax incidents yesterday afternoon – one at 1.23pm and then again at 1.40pm in Purbrook Way, Havant.

On arrival, they found there was no emergency.

A fire service spokesman said: ‘Malicious calls take a pump away that could be going to be serious incident. They put people’s lives at risk.’