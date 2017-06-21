Long delays as part of A27 closed after crash

Drivers face long delays on the A27 this afternoon after a crash.

The westbound route is closed between the A3023 Langstone roundabout and the A3M at Farlington.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has also said one lane is shut on the eastbound route at the Langstone roundabout.

Delays go back as far as the A259 Havant Road in Emsworth.

The AA has said the delays are caused by a multi-vehicle collision, and that police, ambulance and fire and rescue services are at the scene.

We are awaiting further details on the collision, including any injuries.

More to follow.