Drivers face long delays on Hampshire’s motorways this morning after a collision on the M3.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there has been a crash near to junction 12 on the M3 northbound.

Traffic is building on the motorway as well as the M27, where vehicles are queueing back as far as junction 9 at Whiteley on the westbound route.

The vehicles involved in the collision have been moved to the side of the road but delays remain.