Long delays on M3 and M27 after crash

There are delays of up to 90 minutes on the M3 in both directions this afternoon after a crash.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team tweeted that there had been a ‘serious’ collision, with ambulances also on the scene.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said there were delays of an hour in both directions approaching Junction 13 by Eastleigh.

Northbound traffic is tailing back onto the M27 until Junction 8 at Bursledon and Junction 4, and southbound on the M3 from Junction 9 at Winchester.

More details to follow.