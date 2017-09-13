Lorry strikes bridge near Portsmouth train station

Have your say

Train services in the Portsmouth area have been disrupted this afternoon after a lorry hit a bridge.

South Western Railway tweeted a road vehicle had reportedly collided with the bridge near Portsmouth and Southsea station.

Twitter user @SceneFromWithin posted a picture of the Wilko lorry, which had hit the bridge on Commercial Road.

National Rail has warned passengers to expect services to be delayed or cancelled until about 4pm.

The line between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth and Southsea stations was temporarily blocked but has now reopened.

Engineers carried out an inspection on the track and have decided it is safe for trains on run on.