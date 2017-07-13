Luck is in for grant winners from the Portsmouth Lottery

When Portsmouth City Council launched the lottery in 2016, its mission was to find a way to make a real difference to local charities, not-for-profit organisations and good causes in the city.

Eight months in, the council is beginning to see its hard work pay off.

Chairwoman of Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association Rachael Ross

As things stand at the start of July, causes are on track to benefit from more than £70,000 this year. Since January the small grants panel, which makes one-off awards from the central fund, has awarded £17,000 to some of the city’s hardest-working good causes.

One cause that’s seen the benefit is Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, based in the Sarah Duffen Centre, Southsea. The charity provides specialist educational services and social opportunities for children with Down syndrome. It supports more than 100 families and countless education professionals in Portsmouth and south Hampshire - and beyond.

‘We first heard about the Portsmouth Lottery through one of our volunteers. We registered online with no problems, and were one of the first causes to apply to the Portsmouth Lottery small grants fund in November 2016.’ says Rachael Ross, the chairwoman of Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

‘We received £988 to fund our drama therapy sessions. All children with Down syndrome experience significant speech and language delay and have poor short-term memory. Drama sessions empower children to speak more confidently, and they follow the Arts Award Programme - a nationally recognised drama qualification.

‘As a self-funded charity offering world-class support to children with Down syndrome, the Portsmouth Lottery offers an invaluable opportunity to raise funds. As well as the £988 awarded by the small grants panel, we’ve raised £663 from ticket sales. It’s easy to set up, and the Portsmouth Lottery team were on hand to answer our questions. When people with Down syndrome are given the opportunity to participate, the whole community benefits - so we want to say a huge than you to the lottery and everyone who bought a ticket.’

Supporting great causes like the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association is just the start of the journey says Cllr Luke Stubbs, cabinet member for health and social care and small grants panel member. ‘We’re proud to be able to support the vibrant third sector in the city. We’ve seen the impact these grants can have, so we’d encourage good causes across the whole city to find out more about the Portsmouth Lottery small grants fund - and maybe even submit an application.’

The deadline for the next round of applications is 5pm Friday, July 14. Good causes, charities and not-for-profit organisations can find out more about eligibility and how to apply online.

Visit portsmouth.gov.uk and search for ‘Portsmouth Lottery small grants fund’.

ABOUT THE LOTTERY

The Portsmouth Lottery was launched in September 2016, with the first draw taking place in November 2016. 60p from every £1 ticket goes to charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes that work in the city.

Players of the lottery can win a £25,000 jackpot, plus smaller prizes. A lottery management company, Gatherwell, runs the scheme.

Thanks to the Portsmouth Lottery the council are offering one-off grants to local good causes through the small grants fund.

The small grants funding panel meet four times a year to assess applications that will support activities and services undertaken in the city of Portsmouth, or will directly benefit Portsmouth residents. Typical examples of expenditure could cover the purchase of needed equipment, a specific project or activity. Before applying, please read our funding policy guidelines and terms and conditions documents available on the website to ensure you qualify for small grant funding.

HOW TO APPLY

Visit portsmouth.gov.uk and search for ‘Portsmouth Lottery small grants fund’ to download an application form. Send the completed application form to portsmouthlottery@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or print it out and post to The Portsmouth Lottery, Voluntary Sector Support Officer, Floor 3, Core 2/3 - Civic Offices, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 2AL.

The deadline to receive applications for the next funding panel is 5pm on Friday, July 14.

Please send any questions regarding the small grants fund to the email address above, or call 023 9243 7827.

MEET THE PANEL

The panel consists of:

 Cllr Lee Mason, Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth

 Cllr Luke Stubbs, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care at Portsmouth City Council

 Peter Brook from the University of Portsmouth

 Carole Damper from The Roberts Centre

 Clare Martin from Pompey in the Community

 Mark Waldron, editor of The News

LOTTERY WINNERS SO FAR

January 2017

Portsmouth Abuse & Rape Counselling Service:

To fund additional counselling sessions for male survivors

£2,500 awarded

Portsmouth Downs Syndrome Association

To fund fortnightly drama sessions for children with Downs Syndrome and their siblings

£988 awarded

June 2017 (that have so far accepted the grant)

1st Portsmouth Sea Scouts:

Purchase of patrol camping equipment

£3,000 awarded

Portsmouth Chinese Association:

To create awareness of Chinese cultural activities and ensure a continuation of excellent dancers for the PCA Chinese Dance group

£2,500 awarded

North End Playscheme:

Contribution towards the cost of a summer Playscheme in North End

£2,000 awarded

Funk Format:

Break Dance and Street Dance workshops for young people aged 7-12 and 13-16

£2,500 awarded.