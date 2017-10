Have your say

THE M27 is open again after a six-car crash closed the road.

Police said they were called to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 10 and Junction 11 at about 8.30pm tonight.

Highways England have now tweeted: ‘Recovery complete and all lanes NOW OPEN #M27 following an earlier collision.

‘No delays, thanks for your patience.’

Firefighters from Fareham and Cosham were sent to the accident, as were paramedics.