M27 services voted among worst in the country

Service stations are rarely the highlight of a long trip away from home, except for a quick toilet break and filling up with petrol.

But if you’re looking for a quick stop-off in Hampshire, there is bad news as two of the M27’s service stations have been named among the worst in the country.

A Transport Focus customer survey asked 8,700 people who have visited all 112 of England’s stops to rate them based on toilet facilities, food available and the friendliness of the staff.

The Rownhams services northbound, near junction 4 of the M27, came in 109th on the list with the southbound services a place below.

Both service stations are operated by Roadchef.

Also included in the list was Fleet services northbound (57th) and southbound (63rd), and Winchester services northbound (94th) and southbound (106th).

Reading services westbound came top of the rankings, and Heston services eastbound came last.

Anthony Smith, from the independent transport watchdog, said: ‘Our research shows that up and down the country motorway services are providing customers with a good experience and are playing a positive role in helping them rest and recharge before continuing to drive.

‘They tell us they feel less stressed and are more awake after a good break.

‘Motorway service operators must not rest on their laurels however; our message is clear - use the results to deliver even higher levels of customer satisfaction in future.’