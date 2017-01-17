M27 smart motorway works gets political backing

WORKS set to turn the M27 hard shoulder into a fourth lane have been backed by politicians.

As reported, Highways England said the £1.5bn scheme that will see the hard shoulder on the stretch from Junction 4 afor the M3 to Junction 11 at Fareham converted into an extra lane, could get under way in early 2018.

Now it has won support of Fareham MP Suella Fernandes.

The MP said: ‘Good roads are vital for enabling businesses to grow, supporting the regional economy and improving people’s quality of life.

‘But for years chronic congestion along parts of the M27 has been a major concern for local people, it’s become one of the top issues people in Fareham contact me about.

‘So I absolutely welcome the news that work to upgrade the M27 to a smart motorway will start in early 2018 – which will cut congestion and improve journey times.

‘Turning the stretch from Junction 4 to Junction 11 M27 into a smart motorway means people will have more efficient, reliable and safer journeys – we’ve seen smart motorways work very well in other parts of the country, like on the M42 and M25.

‘This highlights the government’s commitment to invest in and improve our transport infrastructure, support growth and bring jobs to Fareham and the South.’