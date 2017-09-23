M3 now reopen northbound but four-hour queues remain southbound

ONE carriageway of the M3 has been reopened but there is still gridlock around Winchester.

The northbound carriageway was reopened about an hour ago and traffic service Romanse has reported that the northbound delays are easing off quite quickly.

However, it estimates that southbound queues - where the motorway is closed at junction 9 - are still at about four hours, and there is also an hour-long queue getting from the A34 on to the roundabout at junction 9. The southbound side will not reopen until at least 6pm, it is thought.

It was closed at 3.49am today after a ‘hazardous material’ was found under a bridge. The bomb squad has been sent out to investigate although nothing else has yet been confirmed.