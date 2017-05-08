Machu Picchu trek raises cash for heart research

A DAUGHTER is taking on a huge challenge, inspired by her mother’s heart condition.

Kristy Hickman, from Southsea, is set to make her mark in the fight by trekking to 15th century Inca citadel Machu Picchu, in Peru.

Kristy Hickman who is climbing Machu Pichu for the British Heart Foundation.

The trek will raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Kristy, a 39-year-old project manager, will be hiking at high altitude for an average of six to eight hours per day for the five-day trek.

On the final day she will climb 3,000 steps in a bid to raise £3,775 to fund essential research into heart disease.

Kristy said: ‘I decided to take part because for the past nine years my lovely mum has lived with heart failure and I would like to do something to support her and her charity.

‘Following a heart attack, your heart will suffer damage that can never be repaired.

‘This can lead to heart failure. When you have heart failure, your heart cannot pump blood around your body effectively.

‘It can be disabling, progressive and, ultimately, terminal.

‘The British Heart Foundation is raising funds to help research treatment and this is what I am raising the funds for on the trek.’

To raise money and awareness Kristy has held a meat raffle in partnership with Bransbury Park Butchers, Milton, and will hold a morning cake bake in her offices.

Shonali Rodrigues, head of events at the BHF said: ‘Thanks to Kristy for taking on this challenge and supporting the BHF.

‘Without our supporters we cannot continue to fund life-saving research into heart disease and provide those affected with the care and support they need.’

Coronary heart disease is the UK’s single biggest killer, claiming about 73,000 lives a year – an average of 200 lives a day. Money raised from events such as the Machu Picchu Trek is currently helping support more than 1,000 research projects into heart disease in the UK.

For more information or to make a donation visit justgiving.com/fundraising/KristyHickman or text MEND55 £5 to 70070. Or go to bhf.org.uk/events.