Major train disruption in Portsmouth area after reports of vehicle ‘striking a bridge’

Train services in the Portsmouth area have been disrupted this afternoon after reports of a vehicle hitting a bridge.

South Western Railway tweeted a road vehicle had reportedly collided with the bridge near Portsmouth and Southsea station.

National Rail has warned passengers to expect services to be delayed or cancelled until about 4pm.

The line between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth and Southsea stations has been blocked.

More to follow.