Man found dead at caravan park

THE body of a man in his 60s has been discovered at a Chichester caravan park.

Police said the man was found dead at Lakeside Caravan Holiday Park on Wednesday, September 20.

He is understood to have been living at the park in Vinnetrow Road and his body found in his caravan, according to a resident, who asked not to be named.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: ‘His family have been informed and the inquest is due to open next Tuesday, October 3.’