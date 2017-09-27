Man from Waterlooville suffers serious injuries in crash

Have your say

A MAN from Waterlooville suffered serious injuries following a crash.

The 31-year-old was riding a yellow Suzuki motorcycle when he was involved in the crash with a car at Empshott, near Selborne.

The VW Polo car and motorbike were travelling in the same direction and collided as they overtook some other vehicles on the B3006 at around 7am yesterday.

The motorcyclist was taken to Southampton General Hospital. The driver of the Polo, a 25-year-old man also from Waterlooville, was unhurt.

Anyone with details should call PC Sarah McEwen, of Havant Roads Policing Unit, on 101.