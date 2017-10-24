Man in his 40s suffers serious injuries after Hilsea crash

Have your say

A MAN in his 40s suffered serious injuries after a crash in Hilsea earlier this evening.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said they took the man, a cyclist, to Southampton General Hospital.

Northern Parade in Hilsea where a cyclist and lorry were involved in a crash at 4.10pm today.

It comes after the cyclist was involved in a crash with a lorry on Northern Parade at its junction with Hilsea Crescent.

The Scas spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 4.07pm and sent an ambulance, a rapid response car and an officer.

‘We also sent another crew from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance vehicle.

‘A man in his 40s was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.’

Police were called at 4.10pm and remain at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident.