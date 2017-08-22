Man in his 80s hit by car on Hayling Island

Have your say

A man in his 80s has been hit by a car on a busy Hayling Island road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to Elm Grove shortly after 2.30pm after the collision.

The incident is believed to have happened close to the Co-op store. Picture: Google Maps

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and ambulance officer had been dispatched.

An air ambulance has also been sent to the scene.

So far no information has been released on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police have also been at the scene diverting traffic.