Man injured after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing in Waterlooville

A MAN was taken to hospital with leg injuries after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

The incident happened at 3.45pm in Hulbert Road, Waterlooville today. The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham by ambulance.

The road was closed by police and reopened by 4.30pm.

A separate collision also happened nearby between a van and a car at the junction of Tempest Road earlier at 3.10pm. Three people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene. The incident was cleared by 4pm.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 3.14pm to a collision between a car and a van on the roundabout on Hulbert Road. In the car, there was an adult female and two children. All were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

‘There was another incident just afterwards. We were called at 3.43pm to a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Tempest Avenue. The pedestrian was a male who had sustained a serious leg injury. We sent an ambulance to the scene and he was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.’