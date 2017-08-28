Man rescued after flat fire

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS had to rescue a man after a fire broke out in a block of flats.

The fire was started in a kitchen on the second floor at Cherry Blossom Court in Sultan Road.

The Southsea fire service attended the scene with four appliances after receiving a call at 11.10pm.

A spokesperson for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘One male was successfully rescued from the flats by two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

‘He was treated on scene and then handed over to the ambulance service and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

‘The fire caused 100 per cent damage to the kitchen and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the property.’