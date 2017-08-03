Man rescued from Solent after being thrown overboard by bad conditions

A MAN had to be rescued from the water after bad conditions caused him to be thrown from his boat.

He was spotted near Bramble Bank after the cross-Solent red jet catamaran saw his lifejacket. Cowes Lifeboat was launched but by the time they reached him, he had been helped by the Southampton Harbour launch Pathfinder.

The Cowes crew were sent to find the man’s RIB and tow it back to Cowes Harbour. The incident happened today around 1pm.