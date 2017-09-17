Man taken to hospital after serious collision involving horsebox

Have your say

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a serious collision involving a horsebox this morning

The incident at 6.30am on Ashton Lane, Bishop’s Waltham at the junction with Winchester Road, involved a Nissan and a horsebox trailer.

Hampshire Police, South Central Ambulance Service and appliances from Bishop’s Waltham, Eastleigh and Cosham fire stations all responded to the incident.

A specialist vehicle from Cosham extricated one male from the Nissan who has been taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the collision and the road is now fully open.