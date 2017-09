Have your say

TWO popular films will be shown this week at a farm.

Manor Farm, in Droxford, will be showing The Goonies and Dirty Dancing as part of the Film on a Farm project.

The Goonies is being shown on Friday at 9pm while Dirty Dancing is being shown on Saturday, also at 9pm. Gates open at 7pm for both dates.

For information or tickets visit filmonafarm.co.uk.