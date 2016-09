HUNDREDS of people are expected at a Michaelmas Fayre.

There will be stalls, marching bands and delicious food at the event at St Mary’s Church, Alverstoke, on Saturday.

It is being run with the support of Gosport Rotary Club.

The event begins at midday and activities are taking place throughout Alverstoke. In the evening there will be a variety of musicians performing at St Mary’s Church in Green Road.