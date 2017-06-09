Martha, 9, has her long locks cut off for cancer charity

A mother and daughter have been left looking more similar than ever after a charity chop to help cancer sufferers.

Nine-year-old Martha Swaddling decided she wanted to get 12ins of her hair cut off for The Little Princess Trust – a charity which makes real-hair wigs for children who’ve had chemotherapy.

The Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School pupil had her locks chopped at Hardy’s Salon, Portsmouth, with her mum, Lisa Alexander, by her side.

Lisa said: ‘I’m very proud of Martha. She made the decision to get her hair cut off all on her own.

‘She tries to do something to raise money for charity every year.

‘In the past we’ve done Moonlit Memory walks, and she also does a lot of charity work with her nan.’

Martha originally hoped to raise £200 in sponsorship, but has almost tripled her target, ending up with £550.

The prospect of chopping off her hair didn’t scare Martha, who is happy with her new style.

She said: ‘I think other children need my hair more than I do’

Lisa praised Hardy’s Salon, and added: ‘The hairdresser was lovely and spent time styling Martha’s hair just how she liked it.

‘Martha’s very happy with how much money she’s raised and is still receiving donations through her JustGiving page.’

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-alexander9 to donate.