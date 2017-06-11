Marwell Zoo open as normal today after macaques escape

MARWELL Zoo remains open as usual today after two macaques escaped yesterday afternoon.

Zoo staff and guests were asked to remain indoors while the keepers caught the adult Sulawesi black macaques.

The animals had got out of their island enclosure at around 12.40pm but were returned within 10 minutes.

A statement from Marwell Zoo, near Southampton, said visitors stayed indoors for around 30 minutes after reports a third macaque had escaped.

It was quickly established it had not.

A spokesman said: ‘We are grateful for the way in which our guests co-operated and thank them for their understanding. ‘Our thanks to our animal management team who responded swiftly and carried out a model response.

‘The two macaques have rejoined the rest of the family and all five will remain in the indoor part of their enclosure until a full investigation has been carried out.

‘Our vet team has carried out checks and we are happy to report that the animals came to no harm.

‘At no point were our guests at risk of any harm. The zoo remains open as usual.’