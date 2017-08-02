Search

Mary Rose Museum up against Buckingham Palace in battle for Europe's top tourist attraction

The Mary Rose Museum is nominated for a top European tourist award.
THE Mary Rose Museum is up for a top award as one of Europe's big tourist attractions.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard's crown jewel is up for nomination as Europe's leading tourist attraction in the World Travel Awards.

The prestigious nomination sees the museum go up against Buckingham Palace, Barcelona's famous La Sagrada Familia, Rome's Colosseum and Paris' Eiffel Tower amongst others in the category.

There are still four days to have your say and vote here.
Last year's winner was the Titanic Belfast museum.