Mary Rose up for big award

Have your say

THE Mary Rose Museum is up for a top award as one of Europe’s big tourist attractions.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s crown jewel is up for nomination as Europe’s leading tourist attraction in the World Travel Awards.

The prestigious nomination sees the museum go up against Buckingham Palace, Barcelona’s famous La Sagrada Familia, Rome’s Colosseum and Paris’ Eiffel Tower amongst others in the category.

The museum – which showcases the remains of Henry VIII’s most beloved vessel was finally finished to the public last July and has since become a tourism hit for the city.

To vote for the museum in the awards, head to worldtravelawards.com/award-europes-leading-tourist-attraction-2017 to vote.