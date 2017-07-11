Masterchef winner uses talent to raise funds for cancer charity

A MASTERCHEF winner and Hampshire resident donated her time and talents to raise much-needed funds for the Ark Cancer Charity.

Jane Devonshire’s fine dining experience was held as part of Hampshire Food Festival, which involves a programme of more than 60 food and farming events held across the county this month.

Ten food lovers joined Jane at The Myers Touch near Winchester where they sipped Hampshire Chalkdown sparkling cider before eating a six-course meal.

Ark Cancer Centre Charity trustee Merv Rees said: ‘The charity is so grateful to Jane Devonshire and all those who supported the very special fine dining evening.

‘The kind and generous support of the diners who attended is much appreciated and their donations are another welcome step towards Ark’s £5m fundraising target.’

The £5m will ensure a range of services and therapies are available alongside chemotherapy and other treatments in a calm and uplifting environment.