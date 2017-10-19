Mechanical fault causes motorbike fire

Southsea firefighters were called out last night after a motorbike caught fire.

Just before midnight, the crew at Southsea station were alerted by the owner of the bike and attended the fire in Sterling Street.

Crew manager Furse said he believes that the fire was due to a mechanical fault in the bike.

He said: ‘It was a small fire. One appliance attended with four crew and it was out within 15 minutes. We believe it was a fault with the bike. The owner was at the scene. We don’t think it was arson.’